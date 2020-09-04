Man found after going missing for 3 days in cottage country wilderness

A 73-year-old man who went missing in the cottage country wilderness has been found.

Ontario Provincial Police launched a search for Fredrick "Ted" Nasmith on Thursday morning after his wife reported him missing in the township of Lake of Bays, near Huntsville.

He was found on Thursday night after a search involving a helicopter and a police canine unit.

Nasmith and his wife reportedly left for a hike on Monday from their cabin at East Oxbow Lake.

The two became separated at some point, though details about their excursion remain unclear. Nasmith's wife, 70, emerged from the woods alone on Thursday and told police she didn't know where her husband was.

"They went for a walk in the woods Monday and got turned around," said Sgt. Jason Folz of Central Region OPP. "I believe she's in reasonably good health."

Nasmith was taken to hospital after he was found. Information about his condition is not yet available.