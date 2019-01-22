Residents of a 33-storey highrise in St. James Town are seeking shelter after the power and water was shut off in their building Tuesday evening due to a burst pipe.

Toronto Fire were called to 260 Wellesley St. in downtown Toronto just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for possible flooding.

A water supply pipe had burst in the building's garbage disposal room and water leaked into the electrical room, a statement from the city explains.

Toronto Hydro has disconnected electrical power at the building "to avoid a catastrophic event and prolonged power outage due to flooding and a leak in an electrical room," the statement added.

Residents are free to remain in their units, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop says, but three TTC shelter buses are on the scene and the Wellesley community centre, located across the street from the building, is also offering shelter.

Officers are also going door-to-door to check in on residents, Toronto police say.