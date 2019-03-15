Hundreds mourn Christchurch mass shooting victims at city hall vigil

Hundreds are attending a vigil Friday night at Nathan Phillips Square honouring the victims of a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Meanwhile, police services across the GTA have stepped up security around mosques during Friday prayers and are asking the Muslim community to remain vigilant.

TorontoMuslims.com, Muslim Youth Fellowship, the Urban Alliance on Race Relations and Faith in the City are among the community groups organizing the gathering of remembrance, mourning and solidarity outside city hall.

Speakers will include Samiya Abdi of the Urban Alliance on Race Relations and Alexa Gilmour of Faith in the City.

Politicians present will include AhmedHussen, the federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ontario's Environment Minister Rod Phillips, Deputy Mayor Denzil-Minnan-Wong and Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam.

"I am deeply saddened by the terror attack in New Zealand & stand with our Muslim community to condemn this hate-fuelled violence," Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted Friday morning as more details of the shocking attack were revealed.

The Toronto sign in front of City Hall has been dimmed today to mourn the victims of this vicious terror attack in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Christchurch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Christchurch</a>. <a href="https://t.co/9ZJqfmn3rq">pic.twitter.com/9ZJqfmn3rq</a> —@JohnTory

"On behalf of all Torontonians, we send condolences to the families & friends of those killed in Christchurch & those injured in this heinous attack."

The Toronto sign outside city hall was dimmed Friday to mourn the New Zealand victims. The CN Tower will also go dark as a sign of respect for the 49 victims.

Police forces on alert

Caroline de Kloet, a media relations officer with the Toronto Police Service, said the force will "make the appropriate adjustments to our plans in order to mitigate the potential risks to public safety."

She said the public can expect to see more uniformed police in parts of the city.

"In response to the attacks in New Zealand, we will have a heightened police presence in the community, focusing on places of worship — especially mosques," de Kloet said in an email to CBC Toronto. "We have done this to ensure the city is as safe and secure as possible."

On behalf of <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> I want to send our condolences to those impacted by the heinous attacks in New Zealand. Please be assured that police officers will be patrolling your communities today, visiting mosques and other places of worship, to ensure everyone’s safety —@marksaunderstps

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said the shooting at two mosques that killed 49 worshippers has raised safety concerns among the local Muslim community.

"[Peel Regional Police Chief] Chris McCord has been in contact with leaders of our local Muslim community and has assured them that we remain committed to their safety, as well as to the safety of everyone in the community," said Mooken.

"Our vigilance has been raised to an extra level. And our officers will continue to maintain a presence around all places of worship to ensure the safety of all those in attendance."

Mooken said the public can expect to see continuous patrols around various parts of Peel. Police community mobilization teams and community support officers are in regular contact with the various leaders of all the different religions, he said.

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday. Police services across the GTA have also stepped up their presence outside mosques here, as well. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

Const. Andy Pattenden from York Regional Police said people can also expect to see an increase in uniform patrols around places of worship across the region.

In Durham Region, Const. George Tudos also reported heightened security around mosques in the area.

"We are sending our condolences and within Durham Region we have increased our patrols and our visibility around any mosques that we have within our cities and towns," Tudos said, adding that police have contacted local Muslim community leaders.

"We also ask anyone in the communities to report any suspicious activities."

'Feeling reassured'

Imtiaz Ahmed, imam at the Bai'tul Islam Mosque in Vaughan, said the presence of York Regional Police has reassured many in the community.

"It was nice to see a police cruiser at the mosque," Ahmed said. "This reassures that you know our law enforcement authorities they are very well aware of the situation and they are here to protect the communities all across Canada."

Dr. El Tantawy Attia, executive director of Toronto Masjid in downtown Toronto, noticed a police car near the mosque at Dundas St. and University Ave.

El Tantawy Attia, executive director of Toronto Masjid near Dundas and University, says an increased police presence has helped calm the community. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"They are doing as much as they can... it is a message of reassurance that life is as usual," he said, adding security will be reviewed for Friday prayers.

"My message to my community is, 'don't panic. We are safe here in Canada. We are safe in the mosque in Toronto. We have been here for many, many years.'"