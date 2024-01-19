Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Updated

Toronto high school lifts lockdown after stabbing sends teen to hospital

Police received reports of an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute around 11:46 a.m., police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

Police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was located and arrested by police

CBC News ·
Vehicles, including police cars, are outside of a high school building.
Toronto police say Humberside Collegiate Institute was put under lockdown as a result of a stabbing Friday. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A high school in Toronto's west end was under lockdown Friday after reports of a stabbing in the area, Toronto police say.

Police received reports of an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute in The Junction around 11:46 a.m., police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

They say a teenage boy was stabbed and transported to hospital by medics for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was found and arrested, police said.

Police said students were let out of school around 1:30 p.m.

They're asking any witnesses or students who have video of the altercation to speak with officers at the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now