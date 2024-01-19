Toronto high school lifts lockdown after stabbing sends teen to hospital

A high school in Toronto's west end was under lockdown Friday after reports of a stabbing in the area, Toronto police say.

Police received reports of an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute in The Junction around 11:46 a.m., police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

They say a teenage boy was stabbed and transported to hospital by medics for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was found and arrested, police said.

Police said students were let out of school around 1:30 p.m.

They're asking any witnesses or students who have video of the altercation to speak with officers at the scene.