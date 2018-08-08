'A very proud moment': NBA star Sim Bhullar honoured by his hometown

When Sim Bhullar made his debut with the Sacramento Kings in 2014, he didn't just do his family proud — he also made history as the first person of Indian descent ever to ink a deal to play with the NBA.

Three years later, the Toronto-born basketball star was honoured by his hometown of Humber Summit, in the city's west end, where a historical marker was unveiled honouring him along with other local athletes and community stalwarts.

"We are very proud to have our brother put on that marker along with my dad's business," Sim's older sister, Avneet told CBC Toronto.

Spearheaded by the Emery Village Business Improvement Association (BIA), the unveiling was part of a celebration to mark the completion of a revitalization project in Humber Summit.

A sense of hope

Avneet said her brother's accomplishment is a point of pride, and not just for his family.

"If we go back to where we started at, basketball was just something to do after school. And to understand that he's gone and become the first Indian player in the NBA, I think it's a very proud moment, not only for us as a family but for all Indians all over the world," she said.

Sim Bhullar's older sister Avneet at the family-owned business in Humber Summit. (CBC) "It gives them something to strive to and younger kids can aspire to be like that because you've never seen an Indian player in the NBA. It's a sense of hope."

Avneet said Bhullar has not forgotten his hometown and some people are still shocked to learn he's from Humber Summit.

His NBA connection is on full display at the family business, a gas station on Islington Avenue.

"A lot of people are like our regular customers, so they do know. And then you'll get the occasional people coming in saying, 'Oh you guys really love basketball, why do you have all these photos?'"

'This is where we grew up'

"And then you tell them it's my younger brother and then it clicks for them, 'Oh this is Sim's gas station.' And yeah, this is where we grew up," Avneet said.

"When he gets some time off he always comes home and visit and he always comes by to help mom and dad, so you can catch him here once in a while."

Avneet Bhullar is seen here with her parents at the family-owned business at Humber Summit. (CBC)

Meanwhile, Bhullar's hometown has been on a drive to beautify and revitalize the area, to encourage existing business and residents to remain there and also to inspire new ones to consider the location.

Bhullar's brother Tanveer — who also plays basketball in the United States — said that the BIA has done a lot of good work in terms of cleaning up the street, adding a new pavement and creating a place where people can stroll down the street, have an evening out and check out the local businesses.

"Hopefully they'll want to come here more, visit more and come to the markets more," he said.

"It's home. It's always been home. It is great to always be home and be with your family and just be able to get home-cooked meals and everything."

Tanveer Bhullar is hopeful the neighbourhood revitalization project in Humber Summit would attract more people to the area. (CBC)

Toronto Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who was also at Tuesday's unveiling ceremony, said the BIA picked a really good opportunity to revitalize a community that had deteriorated over the years.

"I think that it's very clear that sometimes you need a facelift in a community to make people feel good," Mammoliti, councillor in Ward 7, York West told CBC Toronto.

"So what we're trying to do is just kind of bring up the flavour a little bit and trying to help business with making the community feel a little better. And with that comes the residents of the area as well. They like the change, they want more of it."