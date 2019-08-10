Humane Society hosts open house in response to kitty hoarding

In the aftermath of two separate cases of cat hoarding in 2019, animal shelters are feeling the burden.

Becca Gordon, a manager at the Etobicoke Humane Society says the two cases have strained shelters' resources citywide. Back in March, a home was found hoarding more than 100 kitties. Another home was found hoarding more than 300.

"We have exceeded our expectations for this year's budget," she said. "We base our budget on the numbers from previous years, and this year, because of the hoardings, we've had so many more animals in need brought in."

As a result, Gordon says this year is particularly important to get people's support, especially since the Humane Society is entirely donation based. "It blows people away. It blows me away and I've been here three years," Gordon said.

Gordon said that the Etobicoke Humane Society's operation costs total roughly $30,000 a month. This year they have already put out 230 cats for adoption, as well as 60 dogs.

"Our biggest expense is vet bills," Gordon says.

Trooper is a rescue puppy from Manitoba. He was brought to the Etobicoke Humane Society to be adopted. The shelter funded an emergency surgery last weekend to repair injuries he suffered in a car accident. (Daniel Clark/CBC)

Giving love, not money

Nevertheless, Gordon says that money is not all the Humane Society needs. "We need people for fundraising events, we need fosters, but we also need adopters," Gordon said.

As adoptive pet parents themselves, Paul Macchione and Vanessa Burka were at the Humane Society Saturday morning to see what else they could do.

Their new feline addition to the family — Florence — has really shown them how fulfilling the mantra "adopt, don't shop" can be.

"She's made our house into a home," Burka said.

Macchione added that adoption has shown them the joy of helping others in need. "I think that often you can get the most satisfaction helping someone out, and that goes the same for animals," he said.

"You can really teach your kids, your family members, the people around you, the benefits of adopting and the benefits of helping somebody out... You're really doing something for society and for the animals and passing on good values."

Macchione and Burka also said they especially support adopting older animals.

"I think especially people are attracted to puppies and kittens, which are great. But I think often the older cats and dogs are kind of left at shelters and left at breeders. They're not as wanted and I think that's a really sad thing because I think they need homes too," Burka said.

Can't adopt?

If people cannot commit to adopting a pet full-time, fostering an animal until they find a forever home is also a viable way to support shelters in the city. "I think it's great for people to if they can't commit full time to an animal, it's good if they can help out just for short term," Burka said.

Gordon agrees.

"Not every animal is used to this environment," Gordon said. "Even dogs, they're not used to being around different dogs… They're not used to seeing so many people every day and it can be a little stressful for them right?"

"And if they come from a home, it's a lot easier to adjust to another home."