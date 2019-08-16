York police to reveal details of 'multi-provincial' human trafficking investigation

York Regional Police say they will reveal details on Wednesday of a "multi-provincial" investigation into human trafficking and organized crime that has resulted in the arrests of 31 people and more than 200 charges.

The investigation, which involved a number of police forces, is called Project Convalesce.

Officers were successful in dismantling human trafficking rings through the investigation, York police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officials with the York police special victims unit — human trafficking section, Toronto police, Peel police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Quebec integrated human trafficking task force are expected to speak to reporters at 10:30 a.m.

York police said they continue to urge human trafficking victims to seek assistance.

"We remain extremely concerned about the appalling levels of violence and victimization of women occurring in these human trafficking rings. We continue to encourage victims of human trafficking to reach out to us for help," York Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in the release.

"Our trained investigators have been working tirelessly to see that criminals who victimize vulnerable members of our community are held accountable for their actions."

At the news conference, scheduled for York police headquarters in Aurora, police said they will release photos and videos taking during the arrests and the execution of search warrants.

According to the York police special victims unit — human trafficking section, victims are forced into the sex trade through violence, threats of violence, coercion and trickery. Human trafficking involves the sexual exploitation of women and underage girls, police said.

"Investigators are willing to speak with anyone involved in the sex trade who may be looking for a way out or who may require assistance to escape these dangerous circumstances," police said in the release.

The Quebec integrated human trafficking task force is an investigative body in which police forces work together to fight human trafficking networks.

The Sûreté du Québec's criminal investigations branch has organized the task force, which includes representatives from the RCMP and police forces in Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau and Longueuil.