Durham police charge 23-year-old in connection with human trafficking investigation

Durham Regional Police says a man wanted in multiple human trafficking investigations is now under arrest.

The 23-year-old was apprehended Wednesday following a brief struggle with officers from the police's human trafficking unit at a house in Bowmanville, officials say.

He's now facing 19 charges related to three female victims aged 14, 15 and 19.

The most serious charges include assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault and producing child pornography, police said in a statement.

Investigators say the accused went under a number of aliases including but not limited to: Mike, Q, and M.K. Young.

Police say it's possible more victims will come forward in connection with the case.

Currently, the suspect being held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Four additional male suspects are being sought by police as part of the investigation.