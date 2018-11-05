Durham police charge 23-year-old in connection with human trafficking investigation
After Bowmanville arrest, man facing 19 charges related to three teenage female victims
Durham Regional Police says a man wanted in multiple human trafficking investigations is now under arrest.
The 23-year-old was apprehended Wednesday following a brief struggle with officers from the police's human trafficking unit at a house in Bowmanville, officials say.
He's now facing 19 charges related to three female victims aged 14, 15 and 19.
The most serious charges include assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault and producing child pornography, police said in a statement.
Investigators say the accused went under a number of aliases including but not limited to: Mike, Q, and M.K. Young.
Police say it's possible more victims will come forward in connection with the case.
Currently, the suspect being held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.
Four additional male suspects are being sought by police as part of the investigation.