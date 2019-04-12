OPP investigating human remains found in park east of Peterborough

Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded park east of Peterborough on Saturday.

The remains were discovered by residents near County Road 50 north of the town of Campbellford, Ont., at around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, according to the OPP.

"The investigation is in the early stages and the identity of the remains is still unknown," the OPP's central region said in a news release.

A coroner was called to the scene and the remains were sent for forensic analysis and post-mortem examination.

"The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available," OPP said.

There is no concern for public safety in relation to the discovery of the remains, police added.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact the OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.