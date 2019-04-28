Human remains found in wooded area in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Oshawa on Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Taunton Road West, west of Northbrook Street, near the Oshawa Creek at about 1:30 p.m., after a fisherman found the remains.

A post-mortem will be conducted to find out information about the person who died, police said in a news release.

Police have released no details about the person.

Forensic investigators have been called to the scene to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.