Human remains found near Highway 410 in Brampton

Human remains have been located in a green space just off the Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive intersection in Brampton Thursday afternoon.

"It is unmistakably a human body," said Peel Regional Police Const. Akil Mooken from the scene.

Police said identifying details, such as gender and age, remain unknown. However, Mooken was able to give some clarity on how long the body has been there.

"I can say it's definitely been longer than 24 hours."

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch (C.I.B.) are at the scene to continue with the investigation. Mooken said all missing persons reports in Peel region and the GTA will be reviewed. The body will also go through forensics testing.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE:<br>- Area of Highway 410/Bovaird Dr in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a> <br>- Human remains located in greenspace<br>- Unknown gender, age, etc.<br>- Officers from C.I.B. enroute<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_HSD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_HSD</a> are assisting with closure of off-ramp from 410 to Bovaird<br>- Call received at 4:37pm<br>-PR19-0469646 —@PeelPolice

The off ramp from Highway 410 to Bovaird was initially closed off for an unrelated OPP investigation, said Peel Police Const. Akil Mooken.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route while the roads continue to be closed.

In the meantime, Peel police are awaiting more information from the scene. The OPP will decide when the roads will reopen.