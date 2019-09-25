Police rule out homicide after human remains found in North York dumpster

The human remains found in a North York dumpster earlier this week are not the result of a homicide, Toronto police said Wednesday.

Police were called to an apartment near Harrison Garden Boulevard and Oakburn Crescent shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday after a building superintendent located what looked like a body part in a dumpster.

A Toronto police spokesperson offered few details about the investigation Wednesday, saying only that "this is not a homicide."

"This is a non-criminal investigation, no risk to public safety," Const. Caroline de Kloet said in an email to CBC Toronto.

She added that police will not comment "out of respect to those involved,"