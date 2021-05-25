Police investigating after human remains found in Vaughan

Police are now investigating after human remains were found in Vaughan last week.

According to a York Regional Police news release issued Tuesday morning, officers found bone fragments on May 19 while searching an area of Keele Street, north of Kirby Road, "in connection with an investigation." No further details about that investigation were provided.

The bone fragments were sent for testing and were identified as human, police say.

"Further testing will be conducted to attempt to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death," the news release reads. "No further information will be available until the examination is completed."

Investigators say there is no concern for public safety linked to the incident.