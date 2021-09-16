Police investigate discovery of possible human remains at Downsview GO construction site

Toronto police are investigating after possible human remains were found at the Downsview GO construction site in Toronto.

A spokesperson for provincial transit agency Metrolinx said work crews made the discovery Thursday morning in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Metrolinx immediately called police and are fully cooperating with the investigation, said Anne Marie Aikins.

Aikins said the discovery was not the result of an archeological dig, and was found during a perimeter search of the site by a crew member.

Work at the site has stopped, however no GO service has been affected.

Police have not specified what exactly was found.