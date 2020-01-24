Human remains found under house in The Annex

Toronto police are investigating after human remains were found at a property on Brunswick Ave., south of Dupont St.

"Contractors that were renovating a house discovered the bones in the earth underneath the home," said Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong.

Kwong said the bones were determined to be decades old and did not make up an entire human skeleton.

"The investigation is very preliminary right now. The main things officers are going to be doing is protect the scene, get evidence, and determine if the scene is anthropological, misfortune or criminal," he said.

"If it happens to be criminal, then it will involve homicide. If it's misfortune, like a missing person, it will involve the missing persons unit. If it's anthropological, then it is what it is."

He said investigators will be tracing ownership of the house, as well as determining whether any building permits were taken out to do excavations in the area in the past.

No one was living inside the home at the time.