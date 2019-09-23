Skip to Main Content
Possible human remains found in North York garbage bin
Toronto police are investigating after someone found what’s being described as “possible human remains” in a garbage bin outside a building in North York.

Police say discovery was made outside residential building

Toronto police say they are investigating "possible human remains" that were found in a garbage bin Monday morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police were called about the discovery at 8:42 a.m.

Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC Toronto that a building superintendent located something that looked like a body part in a big garbage bin outside a residential building.

It was discovered when the bin was moved, she said.

Investigators are now waiting for the coroner to arrive.

