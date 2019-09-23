Possible human remains found in North York garbage bin
Police say discovery was made outside residential building
Toronto police are investigating after someone found what's being described as "possible human remains" in a garbage bin outside a building in North York.
Police were called about the discovery at 8:42 a.m.
Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC Toronto that a building superintendent located something that looked like a body part in a big garbage bin outside a residential building.
It was discovered when the bin was moved, she said.
Investigators are now waiting for the coroner to arrive.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Harrison Garden Boulevard and Oakburn Crescent, <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS32Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS32Div</a>. Police were called for possible human remains found in a garbage bin, Police on scene investigating. Circumstances unknown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1830650?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1830650</a> ^CdK—@TPSOperations