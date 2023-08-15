Content
Canada Post driver facing HTA charge after police officer hurt in June crash

A Canada Post driver from Brampton is now facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after a police officer was hurt in a rear-end crash back in June.

Brampton man facing charge of careless driving causing bodily harm

York Regional Police said a Canada Post vehicle rear-ended a parked police cruiser early Wednesday morning, leaving one officer in life-threatening condition.
A Brampton man is now facing a charge under the Highway Traffic Act in connection with this crash, police say. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

A Canada Post driver from Brampton is now facing a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charge after a police officer was hurt in a rear-end crash back in June.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on June 14, in the area of Steeles Avenue East and HIghway 404.

Police say a Canada Post truck driver was going west on Steeles when he rear-ended a police car occupied by an on-duty officer. The police car sustained "severe damages," according to the news release, and the officer was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition at the time. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police say, and on Tuesday a 45-year-old man was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm under the HTA.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

