TDSB identifies teen who died after trying to save mother and son at Woodbine Beach

The teenage boy who died after trying to save a drowning mother and child at Woodbine beach last week has been identified as Kyle Howard-Muthulingam.

The Toronto District School Board said the 16-year-old had just completed Grade 11 at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Scarborough.

"He was part of the performing arts program at Wexford, and he was very, very well liked by his fellow students and staff and he was known as a brilliant dancer and performer," said Shari Schwartz-Maltz, a TDSB spokesperson.

His former school will be open to students and staff at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for an opportunity to pay tribute to Howard-Muthulingam. Social workers will also be on site in case anyone requires counselling, Schwartz-Maltz said.

A memorial to Kyle Howard-Muthulingam stands near the water at Woodbine beach. (James Morrison/CBC)

Howard-Muthulingam was pulled under the water's surface at the east-end beach on Friday afternoon when he jumped into Lake Ontario to try to help a mother and son who were crying for help. In total, five people, including Howard-Muthulingam, were pulled from the lake.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The rescue involved members of the Toronto police, Toronto fire, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force.