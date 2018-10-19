How to watch Monday's municipal election and where to get results

CBC Toronto is running full coverage — on radio, television, the website and social media platforms — as voters in the city and 905 municipalities go to the polls next Monday.

The website will track results as quickly as they come in after polls close on 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 22., while our team of writers brings you all of the reaction and explains what's next at city hall.

Chris Glover will host a streaming online election special starting at 7:45 p.m. ET that you can watch on Twitter, Facebook or the website. Why does this election matter to you? And what questions do you have for the candidates? Let us know and our team of reporters, who will be at venues throughout the city, will work to get you answers.

At 8 p.m., CBC Radio will run special programming featuring results and live analysis hosted by Jill Dempsey and Mike Crawley.

And at 11 p.m., Dwight Drummond and Mike Wise will recap what's set to be a big night for local politics on CBC Television. The 30-minute show will be advertising-free.

CBC Radio's Metro Morning with Matt Galloway will also be devoting its entire Tuesday edition to the election.