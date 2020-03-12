How Milton neighbours became the 'Asleton Crew' during the pandemic

Five families who live in a row of houses on Asleton Boulevard in Milton say they have become forever friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They call themselves the "Asleton Crew" and went from waving friendly hellos to each other from their front lawns to spending countless hours together in their backyards.

"It's given us hope and things to smile about because we have people to share stories with," said neighbour Omar Hopkinson. "It's given us a sense of community."

Hopkinson, an artist, recently hosted a paint night for his neighbours.

Watch the video above to see what they created together.

How have you grown closer to your neighbours during the pandemic?

