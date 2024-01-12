How Brampton is celebrating its 50th birthday

This year marks half a century since the City of Brampton was incorporated — and there have been no shortage of changes.

Brampton has grown from being home to 80,000 people in 1974 to over 700,000 in 2023, including many prominent Canadians like singer Alessia Cara, comedian Russell Peters, politician Bill Davis, and nearly half of the Canadian men's soccer team that played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Obviously there's something special in the water," Mayor Patrick Brown told CBC Toronto. He urged residents to "be Brampton proud, be proud of the incredible contributions we make."

Brampton mayor Patrick Brown urges residents to 'be Brampton proud, be proud of the incredible contributions we make.' (CBC)

So much has changed in 50 years, said local historian Paul Willoughby, who has lived in the city almost as long as it's been a city, for 45 years.

"It was all open field except there was one veterinarian," he said. "Now, it's all houses and schools and plazas."

Brampton, aged 50, is "a major hub," Willoughby said.

The city is connected to Caledon and Mississauga by Highway 410 and now has the Bramalea GO Station which provides access to highways, bus terminals, and other GO stations for commuters.

The city is also set to have a medical school in 2025, the first one in the Greater Toronto Area since the University of Toronto opened its medical school in 1843. A second hospital is also in the works.

But as the population and demand for more housing grows, preserving the city's heritage remains a challenge, Willoughby said, because developers want to tear down some of the city's heritage sites to be able to build and the province's More Homes Built Faster Act makes it trickier to maintain heritage site designations.

For him, that makes it even more important for Brampton residents to learn about their heritage. He's inviting residents to attend the Highlights on Heritage at Bramalea City Centre in February.

How the city is planning to mark the occasion: