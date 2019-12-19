Feds, Ontario commit $1.4 billion for affordable housing for low-income families

The federal and provincial governments say they will be investing a combined $1.4 billion in a bid to help low-income families in Ontario with housing costs.

Representatives from both governments, as well as city officials, were on hand in the east end of Toronto Thursday morning to make the announcement.

According to a news release, money will be provided directly to families through the Canada Housing Benefit.

The move is part of a larger federal commitment that will see Ottawa work with all of the provinces and territories to help low-income Canadians find suitable homes.

The commitment is likely welcome news in Toronto, a city dealing with sky-high purchase prices, an extreme shortage of rental units and crumbling social housing.

More to come.