Skip to Main Content
Feds, Ontario commit $1.4 billion for affordable housing for low-income families
Toronto·Updated

Feds, Ontario commit $1.4 billion for affordable housing for low-income families

This week, city council approved an ambitious housing plan that would in part create 40,000 new affordable and supportive housing units over the next decade — but will the other governments commit to help fund it?

City just approved a sweeping plan to build more affordable housing

CBC News ·
The federal and provincial governments made a major housing announcement Thursday in Toronto. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

The federal and provincial governments say they will be investing a combined $1.4 billion in a bid to help low-income families in Ontario with housing costs.

Representatives from both governments, as well as city officials, were on hand in the east end of Toronto Thursday morning to make the announcement.

According to a news release, money will be provided directly to families through the Canada Housing Benefit. 

The move is part of a larger federal commitment that will see Ottawa work with all of the provinces and territories to help low-income Canadians find suitable homes.

The commitment is likely welcome news in Toronto, a city dealing with sky-high purchase prices, an extreme shortage of rental units and crumbling social housing.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.