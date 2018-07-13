Skip to Main Content
2-alarm fire damaged 3 homes in northwest Toronto, no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire damaged three homes at Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road in northwest Toronto Friday evening. No one was injured in the fire.

Crews responded very quickly and extinguished the blaze, Toronto Fire Services says

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road in northwest Toronto Friday evening. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 5:20 p.m.

"Initial crews found smoke and flames exiting the building. It progressed very quickly from a working fire to a second-alarm," Toronto Fire Services platoon chief David Fairman told CBC Toronto.

"Our crews responded very quickly [and] put the fire out without any spectacular damage to the building."

