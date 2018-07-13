2-alarm fire damaged 3 homes in northwest Toronto, no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire damaged three homes at Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road in northwest Toronto Friday evening. No one was injured.

Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 5:20 p.m.

"Initial crews found smoke and flames exiting the building. It progressed very quickly from a working fire to a second-alarm," Toronto Fire Services platoon chief David Fairman told CBC Toronto.

"Our crews responded very quickly [and] put the fire out without any spectacular damage to the building."