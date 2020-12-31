1 dead after house fire in Oakwood-Vaughan

One person has died following a house fire in Toronto's Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., fire crews and police responded to a two-alarm house fire at Clovelly and Glenholme avenues.

On arrival, crews found a body, police say.

Toronto Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were met with heavy flames at the back of the home but they were "quickly knocked down."

Jessop said there were multiple people in the home at the time but no other injuries were reported.

It is unknown what started the fire at this time, Jessop said.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.