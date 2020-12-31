1 dead after house fire in Oakwood-Vaughan
Province's Fire Marshal's Office to investigate fatal fire that took place Wednesday night
One person has died following a house fire in Toronto's Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., fire crews and police responded to a two-alarm house fire at Clovelly and Glenholme avenues.
On arrival, crews found a body, police say.
Toronto Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were met with heavy flames at the back of the home but they were "quickly knocked down."
Jessop said there were multiple people in the home at the time but no other injuries were reported.
It is unknown what started the fire at this time, Jessop said.
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire on Clovelly Avenue tonight. Our <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> investigators will work with <a href="https://twitter.com/ONFireMarshal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONFireMarshal</a> to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this terrible fire.—@ChiefPeggTFS
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.