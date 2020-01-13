Female victim found dead following house fire in Brampton
Crews were called to Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent just after 3 p.m.
A female victim has died following a house fire in Brampton, Peel police say.
Just after 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent for reports of a house on fire.
On arrival, the victim's body was found inside the house.
No other information was immediately available.
Several roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.
FIRE<br>-Call in at 3:02pm<br>-Area of Fireside Dr. and Navy Crescent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brampton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brampton</a><br>-House fire, female located deceased in the house<br>-<a href="https://twitter.com/BramptonFireES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BramptonFireES</a> on scene<br>-Road closures in the immediate area<br>-PR200015644 <a href="https://t.co/ewttl3hpW2">pic.twitter.com/ewttl3hpW2</a>—@PeelPolice