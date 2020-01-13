Skip to Main Content
Female victim found dead following house fire in Brampton
Female victim found dead following house fire in Brampton

A female victim has died following a house fire in Brampton, Peel police say.

Just after 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent for reports of a house on fire.

On arrival, the victim's body was found inside the house.

No other information was immediately available.

Several roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.

