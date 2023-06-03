Content
2 adults, 1 child in life-threatening condition after house fire in Brampton

Two adults and one child have been take to hospital in life-threatening condition after an overnight fire in Brampton Friday. 

Police say fire happened in the area of Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road

Peel police car cruiser
Peel Regional Police say they were called Friday night to a home in the area of Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road at 10:56 p.m. for report of a fire.  (CBC)

Two adults and one child are in hospital after an overnight fire in Brampton Friday. 

Peel Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road at 10:56 p.m. for report of a fire. 

Police said two adults and one child were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

More to come. 

