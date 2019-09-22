Man, 66, suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough house fire
2-alarm blaze happened in area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East
A 66-year-old man has been found unconscious suffering life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Const. David Hopkinson said police were called to Andes Road in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East just after 7 p.m. for a fire at a house.
He said fire crews managed to put out the fire and during a search of the building, one victim was found.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the injured man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FIRE:<br>Glendower Cir + Andes Rd<br>- House on fire<br>- 2nd floor<br>- House fully engulfed<br>- Fire crews have put the fire out<br>- House now searched<br>- Unconscious person has been located inside<br>- Injuries are very serious<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1820470?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1820470</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations