Man, 66, suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough house fire

A 66-year-old man has been found unconscious suffering life-threatening injuries following a two-alarm fire in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Const. David Hopkinson said police were called to Andes Road in the area of Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East just after 7 p.m. for a fire at a house.

He said fire crews managed to put out the fire and during a search of the building, one victim was found.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the injured man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.