Construction worker dead after being trapped following house explosion in Toronto's east end

A man is dead after an explosion in a house in Toronto's east end Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues around 8:30 a.m. for reports of an industrial accident. The house was under construction.

When crews arrived, they found a man trapped in debris and neighbours trying to get him out.

"There was a worker trapped," said acting Platoon Fire Chief William Bygrave. "The ditch was around two metres in depth [and] he was completely below."

"These are usually crushing injuries, where the weight of the dirt and concrete presses against you," Bygrave said.

Around an hour later, police said they had removed the man and rushed him to hospital without vital signs where he later died.

A construction worker got trapped in a 2-metre deep ditch after an explosion at a home in Toronto's east-end. He was rescued and rushed to hospital where he later died. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Bygrave said the construction worker looked like he was on his own but crews are going to continue to check for others.

"At this time, there's no reason to suspect that there [are] any other victims," he said.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will take over the investigation.

No information has been given on the cause of the explosion.

The area of Jones and Boultbee avenues is closed as emergency crews assist.