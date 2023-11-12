1 person missing after house explodes in Scarborough

One person is missing after a house in Scarborough exploded Sunday morning, according to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Firefighters responded to the call for a residential fire and explosion on Kitchener Road near Danzig Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pegg said in a post on social media. He said there is evidence of a "significant explosion" at the property but the fire has been contained.

Pegg said there are reports one person was in the home when it exploded and they have yet to be accounted for. Once the scene is fully secured, crews will search through the debris, he said.

One firefighter received minor injuries while on the scene and was treated by paramedics, according to Pegg.

He said Toronto Fire will have a significant presence in the area for the foreseeable future.

Toronto Transit Commission buses have also been brought to the scene to shelter any displaced residents, according to Toronto police.