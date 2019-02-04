Fire Marshal documents damage to homes in evacuation zone of Caledon explosion

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the extent of the damage to nearby homes after a weekend house explosion in the town of Caledon left one man dead and up to 35 residents displaced.

It's still not clear what caused the explosion or when residents forced out of their homes by the blast will be allowed to return home.

Sunday's early morning explosion on Maple Grove Road killed one man identified as Joseph Westcott, 54. Fire crews evacuated an area surrounding the blast immediately afterwards. No one else was injured.

Andrea Gaynor, an investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal, told reporters at the scene on Monday that crews are going to every home in the evacuated area to document damage.

By the end of Monday, it's expected that the damaged homes will be released to the town to allow structural engineers and insurance companies to do their work, she said.

"We don't want to displace these people any longer than is absolutely necessary," Gaynor said.

Blast called 'high order explosion'

At least seven to nine homes sustained significant structural damage, she said. Windows were fractured at additional ones further afield. An estimated 22 homes were damaged in all.

Gaynor described the blast as an "high order explosion," which means the blast pressure wave from the explosion was more than 1,000 metres per second. That explains the fracturing and splintering of debris, she added.

An excavator is sifting through debris at the property where the explosion occurred.

"We will be 'de-layering' that scene and we will be looking for all the fuel delivery system components," she said.

Some components could be taken back to the OFM's laboratory in Midhurst, Ont. An expert at the lab will be able to examine the pieces to determine if damage was caused before or as a result of the explosion.

"That's going to be key in determining the cause here," Gaynor said.

Investigators do not know whether the explosion was accidental or not, she added.

After the blast on Sunday, Caledon Fire Chief Darryl Bailey said the gas main was "free flowing" when crews arrived at the demolished home.

Mayor Allan Thompson said in an interview with CBC Toronto on Monday that he hopes displaced residents will be able to retrieve their vehicles on Monday afternoon from the evacuated area after crews have removed debris and cleared roads.

Some cats were left behind as residents left in a rush, but all pets have now been accounted for, he said.