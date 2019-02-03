1 dead in house explosion in Caledon

One person is dead after an early morning house explosion in the town of Caledon on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The explosion occurred on Maple Grove Road in the neighbourhood of Caledon Village. The town of Caledon is about 60 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

Debris rained on several nearby homes.

Caledon fire crews have evacuated the immediate area and about 40 people have been forced to leave their homes, according to Bethany Lee, a spokesperson for the Region of Peel.

The residents are taking shelter on a heated Brampton Transit bus and regional officials are hoping to move them to a community centre, where they can stay until they return home, she added.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson said the explosion is "devastating."

A devastating house explosion occurred this morning on Maple Grove Road in Caledon Village. Caledon Fire crews have evacuated the immediate area and are inspecting for structural damage. Please keep those affected in your thoughts. —@Caledon_Mayor

Fire Station 305 Inglewood said in a tweet that crews are checking neighbouring streets for structural damage.

​A local church and restaurant say they are providing free beverages to residents who were forced to leave their homes.