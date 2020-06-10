2 men injured after gunfire erupts at memorial for slain Toronto rapper Houdini

Two men were injured after gunfire erupted at a memorial gathering for slain Toronto rapper Houdini on Tuesday night, police say.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said a crowd had gathered in the rear parking lot of a strip mall on Beverly Hills Drive, just north of the 401 near the corner of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, to remember the popular musician, whose real name was Dimarjio Jenkins.

Jenkins, 21, was killed in a targeted daylight shooting in the entertainment district on May 26. Two others— a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman that police said was an innocent bystander — were also injured in the attack.

At about 11:30 p.m. last night, officers were called to the gathering after police received several calls reporting gunfire.

The crowd largely dispersed when police arrived, Davis said.

Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 20s, later admitted themselves to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Davis said that one of the men has serious injuries, but did not specify which one.

Officers found more than 30 shell casings at the scene that appeared to have been fired from multiple weapons, Davis said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact 31 Division or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Before his death, Jenkins was considered a rising star in Toronto's rap scene. His songs were streamed nearly 20 million times on Spotify in 2019.

Dimarjio Jenkins, better known in the rap industry as Houdini, released his latest project in March. Prominent artists, including Tory Lanez, Meek Mill and Nav, promoted his music during his brief career. (Houdini/Instagram)

His shooting set off a wave of tributes from prominent musicians, including the rappers Tory Lanez and Meek Mill.

Two days after his death, police released surveillance video of the gunfight that claimed his life.

He was one of several Toronto rappers to have been killed within the last two years.

Jahquar Stewart, better known as Bvlly was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, 2019 in Oshawa. Jahvante Smart, also known as Smoke Dawg, died in a shooting in June 2018 in downtown Toronto.