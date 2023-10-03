Hot, sunny weather in Toronto Tuesday breaks record set 2 decades ago: Environment Canada

Toronto is seeing record-breaking heat Tuesday, with temperatures climbing far above typical October weather.

Environment Canada says the temperature in the city is 29 C Tuesday afternoon, when the average high for the day should be 17 C.

With sunny skies and the humidity, the weather agency says it could actually feel like it's 33 C.

The federal weather agency says the previous heat record set for Oct. 3 was in 2001, when Toronto saw a high of 27 C.

The evening is expected to cool off at 17 C, and the agency is forecasting hot weather again Wednesday, with temperatures predicted around 28 C during the day and a low of 19 C at night.

On Thursday, more hot weather and a chance of showers are expected to last into the weekend.