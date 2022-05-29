Hot and humid weather coming Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada says

While it's only May, temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada said.

In a special weather statement, the federal agency said the year's "first heat event" is here with hot and humid temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach above 30 degrees in many areas across Ontario including Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and southwestern Ontario.

Though there will be a brief dip Monday overnight to mid to upper teens, hot and humid weather is expected to follow into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures are again expected to reach the low thirties, with minimum temperatures hovering around the low twenties for many areas.

Cooler air will arrive Wednesday, Environment Canada said.

The conditions, however, pose a health risk for those at risk from heat including older adults, infants, young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and keep cool by dressing for the weather.