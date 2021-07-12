It's time for Ontario hospitals to loosen pandemic restrictions on visitors, cancer patient's family says

Oksana Kuryliw has watched her brother Ihor go for his cancer treatment throughout the pandemic, wishing the Toronto-area hospital he goes to would let her or another member of their family be by his side as he grows more frail.

The 81-year-old has prostate cancer and his sister says he spends a full day every month in hospital as he enters the final stages of both the disease and his treatment.

With the number of COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccination numbers climbing, Kuryliw is calling on Ontario hospitals to loosen their rules for visitors.

"My brother is double-vaxxed, his wife is double-vaxxed, I am. You'd think that at some point if you present your certificate then one person at least could come in and visit and be part of the consultation," she said.

"I think a little easing up would be humane and less cruel."

A patchwork of rules covers visits at hospitals across Toronto at this stage of the pandemic.

CBC News contacted five separate health networks and found that, other than exceptional circumstances such as patients nearing the end of their lives, they generally only allow for visits by what are known as essential care partners — a pre-approved person who is part of a patient's family or social circle.

Other exceptions include expectant mothers in labour or for patients who are 18 and younger with a significant developmental disability. Some hospitals also permit outdoor visits with a limited number of loved ones.

But Kuryliw says no members of her family have been able to go with Ihor to hospital. She adds while her brother says he's okay on his own, she worries about what his loved ones might be missing.

She isn't alone in her request for looser visitation rules.

Hospitals balancing public health, patient needs

Dr. Lisa Salamon, an emergency room physician with the Scarborough Health Network, says there continues to be "inconsistency" between hospitals and within different units when it comes to the types of people who are allowed to visit.

"People are vaccinated, we have PPE, we know what to do, we know how to follow public health measures and I really think it's time to go back to our pre-pandemic visitor rules," she said.

Dr. Lisa Salamon says it's time for hospitals to go back to pre-pandemic visitor rules. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A spokesperson for the University Health Network says it continues to follow public health guidance, while balancing patient needs.

Sinai Health says it's also updating its policies at each stage of provincial reopening.

"As we increase access, we must also keep in mind that we serve vulnerable patients, many of whom are immuno-compromised," Sinai spokesperson Jennifer Specht wrote in an email.

"COVID-19 transmission remains possible, despite vaccination status."

Ontario now in the 'vaccine era'

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, posted a video on Twitter Sunday calling for hospitals to open their doors to visitors again.

"We're now in the vaccine era. Most patients, health-care workers and patients are vaccinated. It's a completely different situation," he said.

Hospital visitor policies should be less restrictive. <a href="https://t.co/7lfzBKZQFK">pic.twitter.com/7lfzBKZQFK</a> —@drmwarner

Allowing loved ones to visit means adding an advocate who can listen to hospital staff, take notes and help provide care, says Warner.

"I actually think patients get better care when there's someone at the bedside advocating for them," he explained.

Adding more visitors will also help health care staff see patients "through the eyes" of someone who loves them and could make people more likely to come to hospital because they won't be alone, according to Warner.

Oksana Kuryliw says being able to physically visit the hospital and doctor with her brother would benefit both him and his loved ones. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

Meanwhile, Kuryliw says her brother's wife has been able to participate in some meetings with his doctor by calling in, but physically being in the room could make a big difference.

Having someone to act as a "secretary" to take notes, to listen and ask questions provides peace of mind to patients and their loved ones, she says, adding it's a role many would be happy to fill.

"It would make such a difference for the wellbeing of the patient ... and the family."