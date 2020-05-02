3 in hospital, 1 in custody following incident involving weapon in Mississauga

Three people were injured and one person is in custody following an incident involving a dangerous weapon in Mississauga on Saturday, Peel police say.

According to Const. Danny Martini, police received a call around 9:20 a.m. of a dangerous weapon in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Cawthra Road.

Martini said there are three victims total. Two of those victims were transported to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries, she said.

The third victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two damaged vehicles were also found at the scene of the incident.

A police cruiser is at the scene of the incident in front of two damaged vehicles. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Martini said one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, adding that police don't yet know if there are additional suspects.

"We're all over the area searching," she told CBC Toronto.