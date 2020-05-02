3 in hospital, 1 in custody following incident involving weapon in Mississauga
Police say they don't yet know if there are additional suspects
Three people were injured and one person is in custody following an incident involving a dangerous weapon in Mississauga on Saturday, Peel police say.
According to Const. Danny Martini, police received a call around 9:20 a.m. of a dangerous weapon in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road East and Cawthra Road.
Martini said there are three victims total. Two of those victims were transported to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries, she said.
The third victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Two damaged vehicles were also found at the scene of the incident.
Martini said one person was taken into custody in relation to the incident, adding that police don't yet know if there are additional suspects.
"We're all over the area searching," she told CBC Toronto.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:<br>- Area Burnhamthorpe Rd E and Cawthra Road <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a>.<br>- Heavy Police presence in the area<br>- Updates to Follow<br>- C/R 9:14<br>200143572—@PeelPolice