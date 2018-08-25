Hospital staff tell police about shooting after man arrives in life-threatening condition

Hospital security alerted Toronto police early Saturday about a shooting after a man was brought to the emergency room in life-threatening condition because of gunshot wounds.

The man, 33, was transferred to a trauma centre and is expected to undergo surgery, according to Staff Sgt. Mitch Rouette of Toronto Police Service's 41 Division.

Police located the scene of the shooting on Eglinton Avenue East, near Brimley Road, after the man arrived at the hospital. Police were alerted shortly after 4 a.m.

Rouette said the victim told police that the shooting occurred inside a building.

"He's being co-operative," he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are searching the area for security camera video.

No description of a suspect was available.