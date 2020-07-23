North York eatery hasn't paid hundreds of dollars in pre-pandemic wages, servers say

Three employees with a North York restaurant say they want to know why they still haven't received their wages and tips for shifts completed before the pandemic forced it to shut down in March.

The women worked as servers and bartenders at the Hoops Sports Bar & Grill on Keele Street, which remains closed.

Each of them say they're owed between about $500 and $1,000 by the eatery, which is part of chain of four restaurants — two located in Toronto, and one each in Vaughan and Niagara Falls, Ont.

"I couldn't pay my rent," says Maya Essery, 21, who's also a student at Sheridan College.

"It's not okay what they're doing … We put in the work; that money is ours."

They say they've tried multiple times to contact Hoops management. They've traded texts with the restaurant's general manager, but after four months, they still haven't been given their money or a reason for the delay.

Hoops Sports Bar & Grill has several locations in Ontario, including this one on Keele Street in North York. (Doug Husby/CBC)

Despite repeated attempts, CBC Toronto wasn't able to reach anyone who would identify themselves as current managerial staff at the restaurant. Two people who said they were former members of Hoops management wouldn't agree to a formal interview. When asked why the women hadn't been paid, both said the shutdown was unexpected and longer than they'd imagined.

The servers say they've accessed the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and are looking for new jobs, but they want what they're owed.

Autumn Patriquin, 20, is a single mother with a one-year-old daughter. She says she is owed about $1,000 in wages and tips.

"It was not fun … We didn't think it would go on for this long or that it would take us this long to try and get our money," she said.

Another server, Camille Bourget, 20, says she planned to save the money to put towards her psychology degree at York University.

"I feel like we're all just young girls trying to start our lives," she said. "It's just not fair, and I want to fight."

CBC Toronto also contacted the Ontario Ministry of Labour to see how many similar complaints it's received in recent months, but was told it would take until early August to compile the data.

Mixed messages from management

Like many restaurants, the North York Hoops location closed in mid-March after the state of emergency was declared.

Since then, all three women say they have been in contact with the restaurant's general manager — who identified himself as Anton Moty — asking when they'd be paid.

They say he told them the accounting office was closed and they'd be paid when the business reopened. Many of their messages went unanswered.

"At this point we just want to get in contact with him," Bourget says. "Either he doesn't have the money and he's running away from us … or he does have the money and he's not giving it to us."

Although many restaurants have begun to reopen, the North York Hoops location remains closed. (Doug Husby/CBC)

Over the phone Thursday, Moty told CBC Toronto he no longer worked for Hoops and he has no power to pay the women. He did say four servers still need to be paid, but the amount is closer to $1,200 or $1,300 total.

Moty said Eesan Subra, with the chain's head office, would pay the women sometime in the next few days. When contacted, Subra said he's also no longer with Hoops, but the women would be paid. He did not say when that might be.

The women dispute the dollar figure, saying they're owed much more when tips are included, but they could not provide an exact figure.

They also wonder when, or if, the restaurant will reopen.

"It's been four months … This isn't okay anymore," Essery says.

"I want my money."

Maya Essery, who worked at Hoops for about four months, says she's trying to find another job. (Submitted by Maya Essery)

'It's still illegal'

Toronto lawyer Randy Ai , who specializes in employment law, says there's no reason the women shouldn't have received their money yet.

"Unfortunately, I am seeing some employers decide to cheat their employees of wages and they use the pandemic as an excuse," he says.

"It's still illegal under provincial employment law to withhold wages from employees … [They] should be paid ideally by way of regular payroll, but if there is a delay, then they should be paid as soon as possible."

Randy Ai, who specializes in employment law, believes some employers are using the pandemic as an excuse not to pay their workers. (Submitted by Randy Ai)

Oren Barbalat, an employment and labour law associate with Hyde HR Law in Toronto, says although he hasn't heard of this particular situation happening amid the pandemic, he does often hear about workers in the hospitality industry going unpaid.

"Employees feel relatively powerless in this situation," he says. "If their employer owes $1,000 you might not go and retain a lawyer. It can get expensive, and you may not know what your rights are."

He says if wages remain unpaid, an employer is in contravention of Ontario's Employment Standards Act.

"There's some technicalities about what's included as wages, and even though tips aren't wages, they still have to be paid. They can't arbitrarily be withheld."

Oren Barbalat, an employment lawyer, says some regulations have changed as a result of the pandemic, but when it comes to wages already earned, employers are required to pay them. (Submitted by Oren Barbalat)

He says he'd advise the women to take their case to the Ontario Labour Relations Board, adding he doesn't think the current pandemic would result in any leniency for this particular matter.

"The government has gone to great lengths to help employers," he says.

"There are many programs the employer can avail themselves of … In terms of back wages, the obligation is clear. If someone's worked, they've earned that money."

Essery says she plans to file a complaint even if her money does come through soon.

"It's not acceptable … and I want to make sure that the labour board knows this is what's happening."