'It was really unfair': Teen upset after her Hong Kong-themed shoe removed from contest

A Toronto teen is finding out just how controversial it can be to make any kind of artistic statement about the unrest in Hong Kong — after a shoe she designed garnered hundreds of thousands of votes, then suddenly disappeared from an online contest.

Naomi So's family has roots in the former British colony and the 17-year-old has visited there several times, so she decided to create a Hong Kong-themed shoe for the Custom Culture design contest held by Vans — an American manufacturer of skateboarding shoes and apparel.

"My mom and dad have been keeping up with the Hong Kong news, and from that I became interested and researched more on what was happening," the teen told CBC Toronto.

So, whose family asked that CBC News not show her face or reveal the location of her school, found out that pro-democracy demonstrators have been protesting in the streets for months, battling with police. She also learned it all started with a bill that would allow people accused of crimes to be extradited to mainland China.

Using ink as her medium, the colour scheme for the shoe is mostly black and yellow, the colours the protesters are wearing. The design also includes a red Bauhinia flower, which is Hong Kong's floral emblem.

So says her interest in the protests came from her parents following the news. She says she's visited Hong Kong several times. (https://custom-culture.vans.ca/)

In addition, there's the image of an umbrella along with faceless protesters wearing helmets and rain jackets — symbols of what So calls "an impactful event in history."

Art has always been a part of the 17-year-old's life, and the idea of potentially winning a $25,000 cash prize and a chance to collaborate with her favourite shoe company seemed pretty exciting too.

That opportunity was close to becoming a reality. Earlier this month when voting began, she says her shoe shot up to more than 200,000 votes in just a few days, putting her in first place. She says the runner up had around 10,000 votes.

"It was really surprising and I was excited," she said. "I felt very grateful that so many people supported me and liked my design."

CBC Toronto reporter Talia Ricci speaks with Naomi So in a park. So and her family wanted the teen's face hidden during the interview. (Turgut Yeter/CBC )

But on the fourth day of the contest, friends who were eagerly following along told her the entry had disappeared.

"It was really unfair, I thought, because Vans didn't contact me to understand the meaning behind my shoe," she said.

"I thought it was unfair that they had taken it down even though it went through a moderation approval and was allowed to be voted on."

So also says she felt the decision disrespected her ability to freely express herself as an artist.

Vans responds

Vans released a statement on Facebook about the decision to remove "a small number of artistic submissions" based on the global competition's guidelines. It's been met with a flurry of comments on social media.

"As a brand that is open to everyone, we have never taken a political position and therefore review designs to ensure they are in line with our company's long-held values of respect and tolerance, as well as with our clearly communicated guidelines for this competition," the statement reads.

It goes on to say that the company "greatly appreciates the effort that every single artist has made to contribute to this forum, and we look forward to many more contributions from our fans and consumers around the globe."

So says Vans sent her a similar statement when they responded to an email she sent them after she noticed the shoe had been removed.

Not a good PR move, professor says

Chris MacDonald, an associate professor at Ryerson's Ted Rogers School of Management, says he doesn't think the company handled the situation gracefully.

"I realize they don't want to be putting forward something that was politically controversial, but they could've found a way to honour the commitment they implicitly made," said MacDonald, who teaches ethics and critical thinking.

Chris MacDonald, an associate professor at Ryerson University, says Vans should have found a compromise to honour So's votes and talent. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

He says Vans should have honoured the teen's votes and talent through a compromise of sorts.

"They may have had public relations in mind when they made the move to avoid controversy, but I think the net result is going to be worse controversy than they would've had otherwise," he said.

"Hopefully, it turns into a great business opportunity for this young woman."

'Lots of support'

So says most of the response has been positive.

"I got lots of support," she said, adding that smaller companies have been reaching out to collaborate with her and potentially help her make her design come to life.

Despite the art opportunities that are coming in, the teen says she plans to go to university to study nursing because she wants to help people. But art will continue to be an important part of her life.

"I think it's important for people to express whatever they want through art because developing something beautiful for others to relate to and engage in, is very important in this day and age," she said.

"Some feelings are not easily expressed through words."