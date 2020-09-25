Honey Jam celebrates 25 years of highlighting female talent in the music industry

Reflecting on 25 years of bringing women to the spotlight in the Canadian music industry, Ebonnie Rowe says she feels like a "proud mama."

"My proudest accomplishments aren't so much mine, as they are the pride that I feel in watching the artists grow as women, as humans, as artists," she told CBC's Our Toronto.

"Honing their craft and achieving amazing things."

Rowe is the founder and a producer with Honey Jam — a non-profit that provides mentoring and networking as well as educational and performance opportunities for women in the music industry.

The group also puts on a concert every year. Rowe says it started in 1995 with one show.

"And then the artists were like, 'When's the next one?" she said.

WATCH | Talia Ricci's full interview with Ebonnie Rowe for CBC's Our Toronto:

"It was a much desperately needed platform, and I felt a bit guilty to have a teaser event and go back to my life when there wasn't really someone else to pick up the baton," Rowe said.

While she says women are a lot more visible now in the music industry than they were two decades ago, the need for a supportive space for female performers still exists.

"The challenges I have faced as a woman in the industry have been maybe 99 per cent being a woman as opposed to being a woman of colour," she said.

"Not being taken seriously, sexual harassment, not being included in the men's club type of thing."

Among the group's famous graduates is Nelly Furtado, who performed at Honey Jam's concert in 1997 and then blew up internationally.

"That was a game changer for us and that put more eyes on us, especially people who missed signing her. A lot more women came to audition after that happened."

Honey Jam's 25th anniversary show will be livestreamed Oct.1 at the El Mocambo as a celebration of the milestone and women in music.

Rowe says the celebration has brought happiness and creativity to the women, as many of them struggled when they were unable to perform during the lockdown.

She wants the anniversary show to "feel like jumping into a bubbly glass of champagne" and is optimistic about the future.

"I know going forward there are going to be more seats at the table, on the boards and at high levels for women," she said.

"I don't think we'll allow it to go away because there's going to be benchmarks and holding people's feet to the fire — I feel hopeful in that way."