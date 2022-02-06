Skip to Main Content
John Honderich, former publisher of the Toronto Star, dead at 75

John Honderich, publisher of the Toronto Star from 1994 to 2004, has died at age 75.

The Canadian Press ·
John Honderich speaks to Torstar shareholders at their annual general meeting in Toronto in 2014, when he was chair of the board. Honderich, the Star's published from 1994 to 2004, has died at age 75. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Former Toronto Star editor and publisher John Honderich has died at age 75.

The Canadian businessman served as publisher from 1994 to 2004.

Honderich's father was the late Beland Honderich, also a former Star publisher.

Much of John Honderich's working life revolved around the newspaper, which was founded in 1892 and, until recently, partly owned by his family.

In part to avoid accusations of nepotism, Honderich started his newspaper career as a copy boy with the Ottawa Citizen in 1973.

He went on to become a member of the Order of Canada and an Order of Ontario recipient.

Honderich was also named to the Canadian News Hall of Fame in 2014 and won a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Journalism Foundation in 2019.

Gov. Gen. Adrienne Clarkson presents Honderich with the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 14, 2004. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

With files from CBC News

