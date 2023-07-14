Multiple road closures as Honda Indy races into Toronto this weekend

The Honda Indy is racing into Toronto this weekend at Exhibition Place and there will be multiple road closures as a result.

The Indy takes place from Friday to Sunday and features several car races along with other attractions on the Exhibition Place grounds. The festival will host 12 races over the weekend.

Road closures for the event began on Wednesday and will remain in place until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

"Due to the extensive road closures, motorists can expect significant delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to plan alternate routes," said Toronto police.

Those attending the Indy should plan to take public transit and both GO and the TTC are increasing service as a result, it said.