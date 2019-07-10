Honda Indy road closures start Wednesday

The Honda Indy is this weekend and road closures for the motorsports festival will begin Wednesday afternoon, including a large portion of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Starting at 12 p.m., southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

These roads will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

(Honda Indy Toronto)

Police are informing drivers to expect significant delays due to the extensive amount of road closures in the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan an alternate route ahead of time.

Roads that will be fully closed to traffic are:

Canada Boulevard

Newfoundland Road

Nova Scotia Avenue

Nunavut Road

Ontario Drive

Prince Edward Island Crescent

Princes' Boulevard

Quebec Street

Saskatchewan Road

Manitoba Drive

Anyone attending the event is advised to take public transit. According to police, the TTC and GO Transit will increase service to Exhibition Place.

The Honda Indy begins Friday, July 12 with Honda FanFriday and runs until July 14, with the race itself starting at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.