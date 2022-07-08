Police investigating 2 homicides after body found in east end, fatal stabbing in North York

Toronto police are investigating two separate homicides after a body was found in the east end late Thursday and a man was fatally stabbed in North York early Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. They found the body of a person with signs of significant physical trauma.

Police initially called the death suspicious and later confirmed it was deemed to be a homicide.

Then at around 12:45 a.m. Friday, police were called to Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West after a man was stabbed in a plaza parking lot.

The man died at the scene.

No further information about the victims in each instance was released by police.

Anyone with relevant information in either case is asked to contact investigators.