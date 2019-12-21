Toronto police hunt for man after woman dies of assault in elevator

Homicide detectives are searching for a man after a woman died in hospital following an assault in an elevator in the Weston and Lawrence area.

The fatal assault happened in a residential building at 1765 Weston Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, according to Det. Rob North, of Toronto police's homicide squad.

Police from 12 Division were called to the building about an assault at about 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, police found the woman suffering from "obvious trauma" to her upper body area. She was taken to a trauma centre, where she died of her injuries. She is believed to be at least in her 30s.

Police believe the woman was assaulted in the elevator as it made its way to the upper floors of the building. North declined to say how she died but said there was a "fair amount of blood."

A man was seen fleeing the building after the assault and was headed westbound on Weston Road, he added.

Officers are now reviewing security camera video.

North could not say whether the killer and victim knew each other and declined to comment on whether the incident can be considered domestic violence.

"We're really early in the investigation so I don't want to jump to premature conclusions," North said.

"I can tell you, based on our initial information, we don't believe it was a domestic incident. However, that is going to play out over the next 24 to 48 hours."

North said police are trying to determine if the killer and victim knew each other. He declined to say whether the woman lived in the building.

Next of kin is being notified.

The suspect is described as male, light-skinned and about 25 years old.