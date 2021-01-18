Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Victim of fatal North York shooting identified as Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North York late Sunday as 20-year-old Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey.

Kidd-Bailey, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
Police have identified the man who died in a shooting last night near Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West. (Mark Boschler/CBC)

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North York late Sunday as 20-year-old Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey.

Kidd-Bailey, who lived in Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene near Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police said in a news release Monday.

Officers who responded had found him suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or security camera or dashcam footage to come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now