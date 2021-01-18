Victim of fatal North York shooting identified as Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North York late Sunday as 20-year-old Tyijuan Kidd-Bailey.
Kidd-Bailey, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene
Kidd-Bailey, who lived in Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene near Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police said in a news release Monday.
Officers who responded had found him suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or security camera or dashcam footage to come forward.