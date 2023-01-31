Police identify man stabbed to death downtown, charge another man with 2nd degree murder

Toronto police have charged a man with second degree murder in the stabbing death of another man downtown on Sunday.

In a news release on Monday, police identified Nelson Niyongabo, 26, of Toronto as the victim. Police said he was found with several stab wounds near Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East on Sunday afternoon.

Niyongabo died of his injuries at the scene.

Police said officers have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Toronto man in connection with the killing.

The man is in police custody while he waits for a bail hearing, police said

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.