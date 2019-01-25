Homicide victim found in Pickering woods identified as Nicholas Samaroo, 24
Durham police have identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Pickering and now say he is the region's first homicide victim of 2019.
Samaroo is Durham Region's 1st homicide victim of 2019, police say
The body of Nicholas Samaroo, 24, of Pickering, was discovered by a woman around 7:30 a.m. Friday. She was walking her dogs in a forest near Liverpool Road North, about 150 meters north of Pine Ridge Secondary School.
His body "suffered obvious signs of trauma," police said in a news release.
Durham police's homicide unit has taken over the case.