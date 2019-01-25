Homicide victim found in Pickering woods identified as Nicholas Samaroo, 24

Durham police have identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Pickering and now say he is the region's first homicide victim of 2019.

The body of Nicholas Samaroo, 24, of Pickering, was discovered by a woman around 7:30 a.m. Friday. She was walking her dogs in a forest near Liverpool Road North, about 150 meters north of Pine Ridge Secondary School.

His body "suffered obvious signs of trauma," police said in a news release.

Durham police's homicide unit has taken over the case.