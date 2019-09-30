Homicide unit investigating after male found dead in vehicle in Toronto's west end

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the city's west end Sunday evening.

Police were called to a plaza in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a male victim in his 20s in a vehicle without vital signs. He was pronounced dead.

By 10:30 p.m., police said homicide investigators had taken over the case.

There's no word yet on the victim's age or on any possible suspects.