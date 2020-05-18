Homicide unit investigating after 1 man dies, another injured in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after one man died and another injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to police.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from serious injuries.

Both victims were transported to hospital, where one later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.