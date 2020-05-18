Homicide unit investigating after 1 man dies, another injured in Scarborough shooting
Shooting happened in the area of Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues
Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating after one man died and another injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to police.
Officers arrived to find two men suffering from serious injuries.
Both victims were transported to hospital, where one later died.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE)<br>Victoria Park Av & Sheppard Av E<br>- officers o/s investigating<br>- one of the shooting victims has succumbed to their injuries and has been pronounced at the hospital.<br>- Homicide has taken carriage of the investigation <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO915335?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO915335</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations